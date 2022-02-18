Online platform of support resources for children, parents and specialists, dingrijapentrucopii.gov.ro, functional

The online resource platform for children, parents and specialists - dingrijapentrucopii.gov.ro -, which includes useful information on psycho-emotional support and online safety, has been operational since Friday and can be freely accessed, State councilor Madalina Turza told a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

"Here you can find a number of useful resources for psycho-emotional support and online safety, and from now on it can be freely accessed on the Internet. (...) It is a platform that contains three types of resources, written material resources, but also videos for parents and teachers, from which they can find out, for example, if the child has a certain type of destructive behavior, if he is depressed, if he is anxious. First of all, to become aware, to understand what is happening with the child and how he can intervene, from as a parent or as a teacher. And for children, there is a series of useful information related to understanding their own emotions, but also to how they can avoid the risks that arise on the Internet. It is, practically, a resource hub made up of specialized information provided by the specialist partners in the program," said Madalina Turza.

She specified that six months after the start, more than half of the measures in the "Caring for Children" program have already been implemented.

Madalina Turza noted that the national telephone number for child abuse, neglect and exploitation, 119, is "perfect and fully operational", having been launched in January this year.

"From January 5 until now, 19,489 calls have been made to the 119 telephone number, calls that have represented various messages from the population and children. Of these, 9,723 calls have actually been cases or difficult situations in which the children found themselves and out of which they have been rescued. To date, more than 5,000 cases have been resolved through counseling, referral to specialist services, mediation or emergency intervention, and, while we are talking, more than 4,700 cases are being processed at the national level, that is social investigations, monitoring, counseling and intervention services are underway," the state councilor said.

Likewise, the real-time alert mechanism for missing children RO-Alert, of the "Amber alert" type, is "95% achieved".

At the same time, she continued, the measure regarding the development of the integrated computer system for combating child pornography and the exploitation and abuse of minors in the online environment is 75% completed.

The government official pointed out that the program will provide, free of charge, more than 70,000 hours of psychological counseling and psychotherapy to children who have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic due to isolation and the complex situation at school level.

The Caring for children' program has been running for two years and has a budget of over six million euros, allocated last year by emergency ordinance.