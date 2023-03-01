 
     
ONRC: 436 companies and PFAs enter insolvency in January 2023

onrc registrul comertului

The number of companies and authorized natural persons (PFA) that entered insolvency increased by 3.32pct in January 2023, compared to the first month of last year when 436 insolvencies were registered, according to the data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and PFAs that entered insolvency were registered in Bucharest, namely 96, increasing by 29.73pct compared to January 2022.

Ranking next in the hierarchy of insolvencies are the counties of Bihor, with 37 insolvencies (plus 27.59pct), Cluj - 33 (plus 43.48pct), Ilfov - 28 (plus 21.74pct) and Timis - 25 (minus 24.24pct), told Agerpres.

In Harghita county, no insolvency was registered in the first month of this year, and Calarasi and Maramures counties registered each one insolvency.

By field of activity, the largest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, namely 133 (plus 49.44pct compared to January 2022), construction - 90 (plus 9.76pct) and manufacturing industry - 55 (plus 14.58pct).

