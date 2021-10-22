ONRC: Over 4,300 companies and PFAs turn insolvent in first nine months

The number of companies and authorised natural persons (PFA) entered into insolvency increased 6.9% in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020, with 4,307 insolvencies registered, according to data published on the website of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

Most insolvent companies and PFAs were registered in Bucharest, respectively 797, decreasing 9.64% compared to the period January - September 2020, when 882 insolvencies were recorded.

Next ranked in the insolvency hierarchy there are the counties of Cluj, with 360 insolvencies (plus 53.19%), Bihor - 306 (plus 9.68%), Timis - 210 (as in the first 9 months of 2020), Iasi - 162 (plus 13.29%) and Prahova - 142 (plus 16.13%).The least insolvencies were registered in Harghita (15), Covasna (17) and Tulcea (18) counties.By fields of activity, the highest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, namely 1,260 (plus 5.88%), in construction - 719 (plus 11.3%) and in the processing industry - 533 (plus 11.51%).In September 2021, 459 insolvencies were registered, most of them in the Capital (89) and in the counties of Bihor (31), Cluj (31) and Iasi (26).