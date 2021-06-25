Outstanding loan repayments in lei down 0.6% in May; those in foreign currency - down 2.64%

The total value of outstanding loan repayments in lei of the population and companies in May 2021 amounted to 4.5 billion lei, down 0.6% from the amount reported in the previous month, while arrears on foreign currency loans decreased by 2.64%, to 1.48 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total loans in lei reached, in May, 209.8 billion lei (by 1.32% over the value of the previous month), of which 79.714 billion lei represented amounts taken out by economic agents and 125.388 billion lei were loans taken out by the population.

Loans in foreign currency totaled 90.104 billion lei equivalent in May 2021 (0.04% less than in April 2021), of which 53.351 billion lei - loans taken out by economic agents and 29.965 billion lei - loans taken out by the population.At the end of May, Bucharest had outstanding loan repayments in lei amounting to 1.812 billion lei (1.831 billion lei in April) and in foreign currency of 557.8 million lei, equivalent (557.3 million lei in April).The total loans in lei taken in Bucharest amounted to 76.567 billion lei in May (75.402 billion lei the previous month), and those in foreign currency to 46.767 billion lei (46.761 billion lei in April), agerpres reports.