Over 4,400 Ukrainian citizens seek asylum in Romania since beginning of conflict

In the last week, the Romanian immigration police issued 1,575 residence permits for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reports.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine last year, IGI has issued 122,287 such permits.

Also, since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,401 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania.

In the last week, a Ukrainian citizen applied for asylum.

The asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided for by the national legislation.

Currently, the occupancy rate of the IGI accommodation centres is 44.8%.