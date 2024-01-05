Over 60,000 companies deregistered in first 11 months of 2023 (National Trade Register Office)

A total of 60,013 companies were deregistered nationwide in the first 11 months of 2023, 8.38% fewer than in the same period last year, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most deregistrations were recorded in Bucharest Municipality - 10,140 (down 6.56% compared to January - November 2022) and in Cluj (2,917, -6.02%), Constanta (2,612, -8.38%), Timis (2,621, -7.06%) and Iasi (2,232, -6.38%) counties, agerpres reports.

Conversely, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (354, down 32.31% compared to the first 11 months of 2022), Covasna (434, -18.27%), Calarasi and (470, -12.64%) and Giurgiu (472, -28.48%).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in Bacau (+17.57%), Dambovita (+9.28%) and Botosani (+6.26%) counties.During the period under review, the largest decreases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (-32.31%), Giurgiu (-28.48%) and Ilfov (-23.38%).By sector of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, at 15,024 (-15.657%, compared to January - November 2022), professional, scientific and technical activities at 5,299 (-2.68%), construction, at 4,690 (-21.39%), and agriculture, forestry and fishing, respectively, at 4,486 (+9.12%).