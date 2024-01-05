 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 60,000 companies deregistered in first 11 months of 2023 (National Trade Register Office)

sfin.ro
onrc registrul comertului

A total of 60,013 companies were deregistered nationwide in the first 11 months of 2023, 8.38% fewer than in the same period last year, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most deregistrations were recorded in Bucharest Municipality - 10,140 (down 6.56% compared to January - November 2022) and in Cluj (2,917, -6.02%), Constanta (2,612, -8.38%), Timis (2,621, -7.06%) and Iasi (2,232, -6.38%) counties, agerpres reports.

Conversely, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (354, down 32.31% compared to the first 11 months of 2022), Covasna (434, -18.27%), Calarasi and (470, -12.64%) and Giurgiu (472, -28.48%).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in Bacau (+17.57%), Dambovita (+9.28%) and Botosani (+6.26%) counties.

During the period under review, the largest decreases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (-32.31%), Giurgiu (-28.48%) and Ilfov (-23.38%).

By sector of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, at 15,024 (-15.657%, compared to January - November 2022), professional, scientific and technical activities at 5,299 (-2.68%), construction, at 4,690 (-21.39%), and agriculture, forestry and fishing, respectively, at 4,486 (+9.12%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.