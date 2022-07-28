Over 760 flights delayed more than 30 minutes at Henri Coanda Airport July 21-2

More than 760 flights were delayed more than 30 minutes at the Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest(AIHCB) in the July 21-27, 2022, week, while 24 flights were cancelled, according to the Bucharest Airports National Company.

"July 21-27, 2022, at the Henri Coanda Airport, 768 flights (landings and take-offs) were delayed more than 30 minutes, up 55 from the previous week. The number of delays generally reflect the airlines' market share on the airport, so the most delayed flights were reported by Wizz Air (245 flights), Tarom (136 flights), Blue Air (138 flights) and Ryan Air (103)."

In the same week, 24 flights were cancelled by airlines, four by Wizz Air, one by Ryanair and 19 by other airlines.

July 21-27, 2,181 regular and 79 irregular flights, 2,380 in all, were operated on AIHCB, which means that the number of flights that reported delays is over 30%. AGERPRES