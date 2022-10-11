Parliament heads Gorghiu, Ciolacu meet Georgian President, pledge support for Georgia's EU-related reforms

Acting Senate president Alina Gorghiu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu had a joint meeting on Tuesday with President of the Republic of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, who is on an official visit to Romania; talks focused on the priorities of the bilateral agenda and regional and international developments amid the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine, a Senate release informs.

Gorghiu welcomed the signing by the Romanian and Georgian heads of state of the Joint Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and Georgia, as the signatory states celebrate the 30th anniversary of the restoration of their diplomatic relations, Agerpres informs.

The Senate head expressed appreciation for the favorable dynamics of bilateral relations, voicing interest in stepping up parliamentary dialogue and concrete cooperation.

Also, Gorghiu highlighted the importance of Romania and Georgia's strategic position "as key nodes" in connecting Europe to Asia.

The Senate's acting president offered congratulations for the recognition of Georgia's European perspective at the European Council in June, reiterating Romania's willingness to support Georgia in carrying out the necessary reforms for acquiring EU candidate status.

Alina Gorghiu also emphasized the commitment of the Romanian state to continuing support for Georgia's NATO membership bid, mentioning that as of January 1, 2023, Romania will take over together with the United Kingdom the responsibilities of the NATO Contact Point in Tbilisi, for a two-year period (2023 - 2024).

The Senate's top official went on to show the importance of gender equality and gender electoral quotas, congratulating the Georgian side for adopting this measure and invited President Salome Zourabichvili to participate on November 1 in the International Conference 'Romanian Women MPs and Gender Equality as a National Commitment', organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania.

The President of Georgia said that her visit to Romania represents an important moment and emphasized the importance of the two states' solidarity with Ukraine.