Parliament: Negative notices for SRR budget execution accounts for 2018 and 2019

The reunited budget-finance select committees of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies have given on Wednesday negative notices for the budgetary execution accounts, for the years 2018 and 2019, of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company SRR.

There were 23 votes "in favor" and 13 votes "against".

Liberal deputy Florin Roman invoked, in the support of the negative notice, the report of the Court of Accounts.The Social-democrats' group leader of the Senate, Lucian Romascanu, said that the negative notice has a "political charge". He said that the budgetary execution is a "correct" one and that "people from the Radio have been struggling with less and less money".The notices will be sent to the culture select committees of Parliament, which will elaborate the reports that will be debated in the reunited plenum of the Legislative.

AGERPRES