Pensions to be indexed for inflation

Pensioners' income will be indexed for inflation on January 1, 2023 Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

At the end of a working visit to Dolj County he said that pensioners "do not deserve to bear this burden of inflation on their shoulders."

"We have discussed the subject and, looking at all inflation data, we can all see that today inflation is exceeding 15%, according to the latest data published by the National Institute of Statistics. Inflation is at 15.9% and I think that pensioners in Romania do not deserve to bear this burden of inflation on their shoulders, which is why we must analyse and do it in such a way as to make sure the pensioisn are indexed for inflation," said Ciuca.

On Thursday in Craiova, Ciuca visited the QFort factory, the Popeci Utilaj Greu factory and the Softronic factory. AGERPRES