PM Ciolacu attends Foreign Investors Council presidents' forum, focus on economic, fiscal stability, digital transformation

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attended the annual forum of the presidents of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), held on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government, where he said that "everything that produces in Romania, employs people in the country and pays taxes here is a Romanian company".

According to a Government press release, economic and fiscal stability, the digital transformation of the Romanian state alongside restructuring, the drawing on European funds to support sectors that bring economic added value were the main topics of discussion at the meeting held at the Victoria Palace.

"Everything that produces in Romania, employs people in Romania, pays taxes in Romania is a Romanian company. Our common interest is for Romanian companies to prosper and for this prosperity to reach as many Romanians as possible. The right way to build together is a solid basis for dialogue," Ciolacu was quoted as saying in the press release.

In the dialogue with the 60 presidents of FIC member companies, the prime minister stressed that no changes in tax legislation are envisaged this year, the source said.

"We are not considering the introduction of new taxes or duties, nor the elimination of other exceptions. However, we are following with great attention the further reduction of the budget deficit, the maintenance of a stable country rating and the increase of budget revenues through the digitalization of ANAF [the National Tax Administration Agency] and the implementation of measures to combat tax evasion.

The prime minister also pointed out that making the best use of European funds and funding under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are the main resources for supporting investment projects in infrastructure, digitisation, energy, with emphasis on encouraging the production of energy from renewable sources, but also other sectors of activity.

At the same time, the agricultural sector and the construction sector are considered by the Government as priorities, being supported by government programmes aimed at encouraging production and processing, the press release states.

"We ended the 2014-2020 financial year with an absorption rate of over 93 percent. It was an effort of the government team translated into the financing of many projects awaited by people. We still have the determination and we will keep this momentum. We have already set a benchmark for public investment of at least 7 percent of GDP, which should represent an average for the coming years," Ciolacu added.

Another topic discussed at the meeting with foreign investors was the provision of labour.

In this context, Marcel Ciolacu said that the Government supports the expansion of dual education, both through adequate funding and by adapting legislation. "Specifically, Romania has a total funding of one billion euros under the PNRR, European funds and the budget, money available for the next 4-5 years. The Government has also extended the list of eligible specialisations and amended the Law on pre-university education so that a dual high school student has the opportunity to continue his or her training in higher education in the dual system, in a complete path: high school, university, master's, doctorate," the press release says.

According to the Government, FIC representatives also appreciated the "consistent" dialogue with the prime minister and the members of the Cabinet, an important element for building a relationship based on trust.

"Investors' confidence is based on dialogue, stability and predictability regarding everything that means adapting legislation. Through direct and open consultations we can contribute to major development projects in the country," said Daniel Anghel, president of the Council of Foreign Investors.

Ramona Jurubita, vice-president of FIC, also mentioned that "the level of public investment is an encouraging sign for companies present in Romania".

The annual forum of the presidents of the Foreign Investors Council was attended by Prime Minister Ciolacu, the Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacsu, the Minister of Economy Radu Oprea, the Minister of European Investments and Projects Adrian Caciu, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Alexandru-Mihai Ghigiu.