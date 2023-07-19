PM Ciolacu: Gov't relies on World Bank's support to achieve reforms undertaken through PNRR

The government relies on the support of the World Bank to back major investment projects and to carry out the reforms assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday, during the meeting he had at the Victoria Palace with Gallina A Vincelette, regional director of the international financial institution for the countries of the European Union, and with Anna Akhalkatsi, country manager for Romania and Hungary.

"We want to continue to have the support of the World Bank to advance major investment projects, especially in the field of infrastructure," said Ciolacu, quoted in a Government press release.

The premier added that for Romania, the investments in the railway infrastructure that make the connection with Ukraine are also a priority, both to be able to support the grain transit and to participate in the reconstruction process.

Ciolacu asked the World Bank to continue to provide support for the completion of the major reforms assumed by Romania through the PNRR, especially the reform of pensions and that of budgetary salaries.

The World Bank delegation conveyed that at the institutional level there is full openness for collaboration with the Romanian authorities in order to advance these vital reforms for Romania's future as quickly as possible, it is also shown in the Government's press release.AGERPRES