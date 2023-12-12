PM Ciolacu has institutional, correct relationship with presidential institution represented by Klaus Iohannis

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), told Monday evening private TV broadcaster Digi 24 that he has an "institutional" and "correct" relationship with President Klaus Iohannis, with whom he coordinates primarily on the country's foreign policy issues.

The PSD leader was asked in the interview about the level of communication he has with President Klaus Iohannis, given that there is "discontent" with the head of state from "society", according to which, lately, he is "absent" and does not participate in the "problems, concerns" of Romanians.

"First of all, I communicate with the president of Romania institutionally. I have discussions, I had them a few days ago, I will have them in the coming days, on the Schengen issue. We coordinate, you know very well that the president represents Romania at the European Council, compared to other countries where the prime ministers do that, but we have a decision of the CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] and we respect it. I didn't think that I would get to live the moment when I would come to your television and I would have to defend the president of Romania, after 'I sold Transylvania', I won't do it. I, when it comes to the relationship with the president of Romania, don't miss it," said Marcel Ciolacu.

"I talk to the President and we coordinate, as is normal, first and foremost in foreign policy. It is normal, when I return from a visit to a foreign state, although I am accompanied by the foreign minister, who reports to the prime minister, to the president, as is normal, it is normal to have a discussion with the president about the things we have agreed in those states. It is normal, before we go, to see what are the major interests of Romania in terms of foreign affairs," said Marcel Ciolacu.

He pointed out that "Romanians are always right", and that they have decided to be represented by Klaus Iohannis, beyond the resident's "absences or non-absences" clamored in the public sphere.