PM Ciolacu: I haven't decided if I'm going to run for president, I will support a left-wing president

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday evening that he has not decided at this moment whether he will run for the Romanian presidency, adding that he will support a left-wing president and does not rule out an alliance with the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the elections.

"There are enough challenges, as you well know in this short term of almost three months as Prime Minister. I want Romania to have a sustainable and predictable budget and all the reforms that are currently included in the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), but which are also the basis for Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), to be implemented in Romania. I think this is the biggest challenge," said Ciolacu, on Antena 3 private television broadcast, when asked if he will run for president.

He mentioned that Romania must have a left-wing president.

"It is obvious that the big challenges are social crises, social equity. There must be - after 20 years of right-wing presidents - a left-wing president must come. There are many of my colleagues, people who are not in the party now, who can take this position. I will support a left-wing president," said Marcel Ciolacu.

Asked if there is any possibility that the PSD could form an alliance with the PNL for the elections, Ciolacu answered: "I do not rule out anything in politics."

"It's not easy to achieve, they are left and right, but we must admit that this coalition has brought stability to Romania and a long-awaited stability in the whole area. Look at Bulgaria - it is still not very stable, Austria doesn't matter very much geostrategically at the moment, but Romania and Poland matter immensely geostrategically at the moment," Ciolacu added.