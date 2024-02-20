PM Ciolacu: Moldova needs a strong social-democratic party

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that Romania needs a social-democratic president and Moldova a strong left-of-centre social-democratic party.

He participated in the event "Living better with Europe" organised at the Romanian Parliament House and attended by representatives of social democrats in the European Parliament.

"We as Romanians - and not only we, the whole of Europe - are facing a great challenge. It is about the independence and sustainability of the Republic of Moldova. I am one of President Maia Sandu's supporters, even if she is not part of our political family, she is the president who has managed to keep Moldova on its European path. That was achieved, first of all, with Romania's help. Moldova owes to its economic sustainability to Romania, and also to its other European partners. (...) But that does not mean that Moldova does not need social democracy, it does not mean that Moldova does not need a strong left-of-centre party," Ciolacu said.

He welcomed the presence at the event of the national leader of the European Social Democratic Party of Moldova. "Certainly, taking into account Moldova's profile, Moldova needs a strong left-of-centre social-democratic party."

According to him, this year's elections to the European Parliament will be about principles, will be about defending values, the rule of law, but first of all, about the economy.

"For what Europe is going through now, and Romania is part of this passage, at this moment, Europe needs mainly social democracy. All the challenges, all the emergencies of the citizens we represent, all have social-democratic roots. Therefore, I am firmly convinced that Romania needs a social-democratic president after 20 years, Europe also needs a social-democratic president of the European Commission."

He added that Romania reported the second largest absorption of European funds in the previous financial year.

"The economy will naturally be the engine of living standards, as it is now. We see many European countries, Germany, which is the main engine of Europe, had difficulties last year and went into recession. We managed in Romania through political stability to avoid that. We had to take action in a short period of time. Really, I don't know how it happened, but I had to take them myself after I became prime minister, after a few weeks, they were always postponed, although all the figures indicated that these measures had to be taken. I believe that through an open dialogue with businesspeople and Romanian citizens, we have found the best solutions for this period. Romania has reported the second largest absorption of European funds among European Union member states in the previous financial year. We had 96 percent absorption," Ciolacu said.