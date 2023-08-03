 
     
PM Ciolacu: Motorway construction sites have enter a fast pace

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday that in today's meeting the Government will approve the financing agreement with the European Investment Bank for the construction of the Moldavia motorway, as well as the decision to start expropriation procedures on a corridor of the Transylvania motorway, adding that this shows that "motorway construction sites have entered a fast pace."

"Today we approve the financing contract with the European Investment Bank, which provides all the resources necessary for this government to honour its promise to build the Moldavia motorway. It is a major and strategic infrastructure objective assumed under the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]. And I also know that Minister Sorin Grindeanu is making great efforts to ensure that the works will progress quickly," Ciolacu said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

He also announced that also included on the Government's agenda there is a "Government decision on the launch of expropriation procedures on an equally important corridor of the Transylvania motorway."

"This shows that the motorway construction sites have entered a fast pace. And I am convinced that this is what all Romanians expect from us," added the Prime Minister.

