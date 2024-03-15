PM Ciolacu on Hungary's National Day: Our unity is the key to our common success

Our unity is the key to our common success, and the future belongs to all of us, regardless of ethnicity or origin, Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday in a Hungary's National Day message.

"It is an important day for the Hungarian community in Romania and for Hungarians everywhere, a day with historical significance to our ethnic Hungarians and their identity values. This day marks not only the revolution and struggle for freedom and democracy of 1848, but also reminds us that we can achieve more together than separately, and that our unity is the key to our common success. The future belongs to all of us, regardless of ethnicity or origins. Together we can be prepared to face any challenge and build a better future for all generations to come," said Ciolacu.

He went on to say that the common goal is for Romanian citizens, regardless of ethnicity, to have a better life.

"We have a common goal: that our citizens, regardless of ethnicity, have a better, more prosperous life, modern and safe hospitals, schools at European standards and a transport infrastructure that meets social and economic needs. People expect from us solutions, projects, not reasons to fight. It is necessary to continue investment in all counties of the country, and the increase in the volume of resources allocated in the last year should not remain an exception."

Ciolacu added that Romania's European Union and NATO memberships guarantee security and support for a better life, and the objective of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) offers a perspective for our social and economic development.

"Good coexistence and the well-being of citizens regardless of ethnicity or other nature are very important, and so is strengthening intercultural dialogue. Our country has been and continues to be considered a good example of that, and the government is firmly committed to preserving this direction and promoting mutual respect and intercultural dialogue. Only by working together will we be able to overcome obstacles and build a common future on these lands, for every citizen of this country, regardless of ethnicity. It is the duty of the state to preserve the culture and identity of each ethnic community, while ensuring respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of all its citizens. Happy national day to Hungarians in Romania and everywhere!"