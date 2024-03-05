Subscription modal logo Premium

PM Ciolacu: Romania needs stability

Captura TV
CiolacuR

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Monday evening, on private broadcaster Antena 3, that through the formation of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition, political stability was ensured and that, at this moment, he does not see any other political construction for the year 2025.

The PSD leader ruled out a coalition with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) or Diana Sosoaca's party (SOS), nor with Save Romania Union (USR).

Asked how the PSD electorate will see an alliance with the liberals, in the context in which the president Klaus Iohannis has brought numerous criticisms to the social democrats in the past, Marcel Ciolacu declared himself convinced that he "paid and will pay" a political bill.

He also stated that he has not yet made a decision regarding a possible candidacy for the presidency and that he is focusing on his duties as prime minister. Regarding a joint PSD-PNL presidential candidacy, Ciolacu said that the decision will be made after June 9.

