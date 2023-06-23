PM Ciolacu says certain fiscal exceptions should be removed; Romania should return to an equal competitive climate.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said he is convinced that certain exceptions to the Tax Code would have to be removed, but he hinted that IT exemptions are not yet targeted, told Agerpres.

Asked whether tax facilities in the construction, agriculture and IT sectors could be withdrawn, the Prime Minister said that Romania should return to an equal competitive climate.

"The PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] foresees to start removing exceptions. Yes, I believe that in the future some exceptions will have to be removed. This does not mean that, from our preliminary analysis, we will be looking at exceptions in IT at the moment. There have been exceptions for almost 20 years, as far as I know, and they have brought a beneficial thing so far, an important hub in Romania. There are exceptions to the Tax Code of approximately 74 billion. It is a totally abnormal thing and a recommendation from all international financial bodies. In other words, we must return to an equal competitive climate in Romania. The period of exceptions on top of exceptions is over," Ciolacu said in a press statement.

In terms of the areas from which these exceptions shall be removed, the Prime Minister stressed that no decision has been made yet.

"I am firmly convinced that, once we have made the decision, we will come and communicate. We will not make any decision - we have the international recommendations, the Finance Ministry is currently analyzing them, but we shall not make any decision until we have talked to all the actors involved," Ciolacu said.