Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

PM Ciolacu says two-day vote in diaspora proposed in coalition

ciolacu satu mare

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that the governing coalition has proposed that the diaspora should have two days for voting in the elections for the European Parliament.

The PM was asked if there was a two-day option for elections in the diaspora.

"We will see. Let's see. My colleagues had this proposal, so did my colleagues from PNL [National Liberal Party]. In order to avoid creating excitement in the diaspora, there is this proposal and you know very well that last time we took the decision to vote from Friday to Sunday," Ciolacu said at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.

Asked whether Romania's membership in the European Union should be provided in the Constitution, Ciolacu said, "It will be a decision I will take after I find out the opinion of my colleagues."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.