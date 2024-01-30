PM Ciolacu says two-day vote in diaspora proposed in coalition

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Tuesday that the governing coalition has proposed that the diaspora should have two days for voting in the elections for the European Parliament.

The PM was asked if there was a two-day option for elections in the diaspora.

"We will see. Let's see. My colleagues had this proposal, so did my colleagues from PNL [National Liberal Party]. In order to avoid creating excitement in the diaspora, there is this proposal and you know very well that last time we took the decision to vote from Friday to Sunday," Ciolacu said at the Social Democratic Party (PSD) headquarters.

Asked whether Romania's membership in the European Union should be provided in the Constitution, Ciolacu said, "It will be a decision I will take after I find out the opinion of my colleagues."