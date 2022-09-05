PM Ciuca congratulates Liz Truss, supports deepening Romanian-British Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday sent a congratulations message to the new leader of the Conservative Party in the UK, Liz Truss, for her victory in the internal elections.

"Congratulations, Liz Truss, on your success in the Conservative Party elections. I look forward to working closely with you, as British PM, for the benefit of our countries and peoples, in order to deepen our cooperation in the framework of the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership," reads Ciuca's message posted on the Government's Twitter page, told Agerpres.

Truss will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday, according to Reuters news agency.

A foreign minister in Johnson's government, Truss will be sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday, after being received by Queen Elizabeth II at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the acting prime minister will also come to tender his resignation to the queen.