PM Ciuca: Gov't will take up and really implement infrastructure consolidation decisions

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, after a conference in Sibiu of the National Union of Romania's County Councils (UNCJR), that the government will undertake the implementation of decisions related to the consolidation of infrastructure prone to seismic risk, and for the works that will be considered a priority, the government will provide the necessary funds so that they can be started as soon as possible, told Agerpres.

"In my conversation with the county council chairs, in which I presented a brief analysis of what happened in 2022, the prospects for 2023 and, of course, the current events related to the consequences of the earthquakes in Turkey and those in the region of Oltenia, I mentioned the government undertaking, I would say the first governmental project in which the government takes up and really implements decisions related to the strengthening, the consolidation of infrastructure, so that we may be sure that we have done what we have to cope with such calamities as best as we can," Ciuca told a news conference.

He was asked if the government will also allocate a budget or if it identified funding sources for these consolidation works.

"We are working on all these issues. At least, for everything that means priority objectives on seismic risk we are providing all the funds that the government has so that we can start the consolidation works," said Ciuca.