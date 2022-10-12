PM Ciuca: People's aspirations in the Black Sea region are related to the Euro-Atlantic values

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca states that the Black Sea region presents risks, but also opportunities, being an area where people's aspirations are closely linked to the Euro-Atlantic values of freedom and prosperity.

"It is not the first time that a Romanian dignitary talks about the importance of the Balkans and the Black Sea region. I definitely support the work and the effort to make the whole world pay attention to these regions again. All the arguments for placing these regions at the core of world's attention must be formulated repeatedly in public worldwide. There are still many things to be said and done for these two regions," said Ciuca, on Wednesday, at the international congress "Dialogue and Cooperation in the Black Sea and Balkan Regions," organized by the Network of Black Sea Universities (BSUN) and by the Association of Balkan Universities (BUA), at the University of Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister showed that the Black Sea area is the most "diverse and challenging" of all the regions close to the European Union, but also the most "promising." According to him, cooperation and coordination, along with forward-looking strategies and visionary projects, can bring more stability and prosperity to the extended Black Sea region.

"In recent years, Romania has permanently put the risks and opportunities in the Black Sea region on the agenda: the risk represented by the frozen conflicts, alternative energy solutions for Europe, the need to implement some environmental programmes for this region or the need to integrate its precious cultural heritage. It is an area where people's aspirations are closely related to our Euro-Atlantic values of freedom, prosperity for a safe and peaceful future," added Nicolae Ciuca.