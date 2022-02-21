PM Ciuca: Romania can receive quite a large number of refugees from Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday, at the reunion of the Executive Bureau of PNL (National Liberal Party) that Romania can receive quite a large number of possible refugees from Ukraine.

Asked about what number of refugees could Romania receive, he replied: "A quite large number".The PM showed, regarding to the situation in Ukraine, that specialized institutions have not made an analysis yet."All this information we are receiving from open sources and during this time when we are talking we have yet to have an analysis with specialized institutions," Ciuca said, in Parliament.He said that there have been no repatriation requests from Romanians in Ukraine."We have no such requests. There is only the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) press release and based on requests we are ready to act as such, there are measures prepared so that we can ensure the necessary support to an influx of refugees, including the repatriation part. Until this time we have not received any requests," the PM said. (AGERPRES)