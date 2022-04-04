PM Ciuca, UNHCR official Mazou discuss Ukraine humanitarian crisis

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday welcomed a delegation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) led by Assistant High Commissioner for Operations of the UNHCR Raouf Mazou to reconfirm the strategic framework for collaboration between the Romanian government and UNHCR based on the principle of complementariness in the management of the humanitarian crisis of refugees from Ukraine.

"These are times for solidarity, courage and humanity. The unprovoked, illegal and cruel war in Ukraine, as well as the humanitarian crisis that follows, show that the people are joining forces to help those in need. The solidarity and humanity of Romanians, the integrated response of the authorities, the civil society and officials of international humanitarian organisations have shown that Romania has been a pillar of support for the citizens and the nation of Ukraine," Ciuca is quoted as saying in a press statement.

He thanked the visiting UNHCR delegation for their involvement and underscored the importance of working together under Romania's integrated response mechanism to the ongoing humanitarian refugee crisis.

He presented Romania's response mechanism based on two levels of response, namely emergency response and response based on medium- and long-term protection measures, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are continuing emergency humanitarian assistance with measures to facilitate the social integration of Ukrainian citizens who remain in Romania. Children and young people will have access to education, and those who want to have a job will be supported. All refugees will be provided healthcare services," said Ciuca.

The UNHCR officials are said to have congratulated the Romanian government for the strategic and operational organisation it has developed in such a short time since the beginning of the refugee crisis and expressed its readiness to implement a Ukraine refugee financial assistance system with support from the General Inspectorate for Immigration, as well as the intention to logistically support the Emergency Management Department in the event of massive inflows of refugees from Ukraine.

In his turn, head of Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat detailed the support and operational co-operation with UNHCR at the border crossing points, and Madalina Turza, state adviser with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, underscored the importance of working with UNHCR in the process of developing medium- and long-term integration and protection measures for Ukraine refugees.

"The Romanian government will continue to work strategically with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and with all national and international non-governmental actors to ensure an integrated response to the humanitarian situation of Ukraine refugees," according to the statement.