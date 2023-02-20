PM Ciuca: We're discussing with Black Sea Oil&Gas representatives, solidarity tax among topics

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Monday informs that he will have a meeting with the representatives of the Black Sea Oil and Gas company to discuss, among other topics, about the solidarity tax.

"First of all, we are having a meeting with the other members, co-presidents of the governing coalition, and then, in the afternoon, we will meet together with the representatives of the Black Sea Oil and Gas company to discuss, among other topics, the payment of taxes, according to the European Directive and the Emergency Ordinance. The European Union Regulation and the GEO approved by the Government also stipulate the same thing," Ciuca told a press conference held after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL.When asked if the representatives of this company asked not to pay the solidarity tax, the PM replied: "I have not discussed this with them yet, we are waiting for today's meeting and we will see what this is about."