PM Dancila: Too long Romania's development is held back by lack of financing, bureaucracy and political interests

The development of Romania was held back for too long by the lack of financing, the excessive bureaucracy and political interests, Prime minister Viorica Dancila said on Sunday at the Victoria Palace (gov't seat).

The Premier attended the signing ceremony of three infrastructure agreements, one regarding the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway, the Section 1 Sibiu-Boita, another one on the Lot 3 of the Bucharest motorway belt, the south section, and a third one in reference to providing with the security system and traffic automatisation for the Underground Line 5, the Raul Doamnei-Eroilor section."The gov't I am heading has assumed the mission to put things in motion and remove obstacles, and I'm glad we make it. (...) The inking today of these three investment agreements is the confirmation of the fact that the PSD-ALDE gov't has the ability to find solutions for the infrastructure projects that are stagnating for too long. The Sibiu-Pitesti motorway is one of the major road infrastructure projects that will ensure the connection with the TEN-T network, the Pan-European Corridor IV, respectively. This gov't took the necessary measures to make it possible the signing of the contract and kick off the works, and I'm talking here about ensuring the financial resources, from both European and national funds, the obtaining of the environment accord, as well as to the updating of the technical and economic indicators to answer the reality in the field. The inking of the agreement for the Sibiu-Boita Section 1 is a first certain step in the last 10 years to beginning the works of the first motorway in Romania that crosses the mountains," Dancila said."By signing the contract of designing and execution of the nearly 18 km Lot 3 of Bucharest motorway belt, we bring this project closer to be finalised, and this will streamline the traffic in the Capital city. We managed to ensure the necessary European financing, despite the fact that some Romanian politicians tried to block in Brussels the EU funds very necessary for this paramount project. (...) Another project longed for by the Bucharesters is the Line 5 of the Underground, the Raul Doamnei-Eroilor section. By signing this contract, the said section will be given into exploitation by the end of this year," the Romanian Premier added.