PM labels as 'unacceptable' incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Diana Șoșoacă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the incident involving Senator Diana Sosoaca and a team of Italian journalists is "unacceptable," while categorically rejecting "the manifestation of differences of opinion through violence," reads a press release of the Executive on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to the same source, the head of Executive is concerned about this case, "which must be clarified as a matter of urgency by the relevant state institutions."

"The Romanian government strongly condemns any attempt to intimidate journalists or obstruct citizens' right to freedom of information. Freedom of expression, the right to an opinion and access to information are guarantees of a strengthened democracy and the rule of law," shows the press release.

Dumitru Silvestru Sosoaca, the husband of Senator Diana Sosoaca, is being prosecuted by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court, under judicial control, for assault, as he is accused of hitting a police officer.

Senator Diana Sosoaca called 112 on Friday, during an interview she gave to a foreign television team, following a conflict that arose because of the questions asked.

