PM Orban meets US Ambassador and Capital General Mayor showing determination to support projects for Bucharest

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting, at the US Embassy headquarters on Monday, with Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman and Capital General Mayor Nicusor Dan, the PM pointing out the discussions focused on the Government's firm determination to support all important projects for Bucharest.

"Practically, on all topics tackled during the talks, I very clearly showed the Government's firm determination to support all important projects for Bucharest, to support all municipality's proposals for improving the business environment, for creating an investment climate meant to attract the most important companies. Furthermore, we'll adopt regulations to enable the fast transfer of any intelligent local governance solution that can be implemented to increase the quality of services in Bucharest, to increase the quality of living, to allow the improvement in traffic flow and the development of transport, not only in the municipality, but also in the metropolitan area," Orban said at the end of the meeting.