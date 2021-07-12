 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: We continue to look for consensual solution with respect to the dismantling of the..

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the discussions in the governing coalition regarding the dismantling of the Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice will continue until a consensual solution is found on this topic.

We will continue to discuss the matter. All parties want the dismantling of the SIIJ. (...) We will continue to look for a consensual solution with respect to the dismantling of the SIIJ," said Orban, after the meeting of the coalition that took place at the government headquarters, agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.