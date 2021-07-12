PM Orban: We continue to look for consensual solution with respect to the dismantling of the..

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the discussions in the governing coalition regarding the dismantling of the Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice will continue until a consensual solution is found on this topic.

We will continue to discuss the matter. All parties want the dismantling of the SIIJ. (...) We will continue to look for a consensual solution with respect to the dismantling of the SIIJ," said Orban, after the meeting of the coalition that took place at the government headquarters, agerpres informs.