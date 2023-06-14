PNL's Ciuca: Deeply regrettable we do not have verdict after 33 years since June 13-15 Mineriad

Senate President Nicolae Ciuca deems as "deeply regrettable" that 33 years after the events of June 13-15 1990 we do not have a verdict.

"June 13-15 1990 was one of Romania's most difficult post-revolutionary moments. Lives were lost, Romanians were persecuted and the country's prestige was seriously damaged. The neo-communist and authoritarian mentality that dominated at the top of power in 1990 generated hatred and violence. It is therefore deeply regrettable that even after 33 years we do not have a verdict," Ciuca wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He recalled that in June 1990, "the National Liberal Party was also the target of repression, as it happened in other moments of history when liberals opposed anti-democratic forces".

"However, PNL did not give in and continued to campaign for a free society and the rule of law. Many Romanians understood then, after the June 13-15 Mineriad [the miners' riot - ed.n.], that they had to fight to build a different Romania, based on dialogue and respect for the law, a Romania in which any political power is obliged to act with democratic means in relation to society. Our country has progressed a lot in the last 33 years, but the effort for a democratic Romania remains an enduring one," Ciuca added. AGERPRES