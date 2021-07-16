PNL's Orban: I will be just as dedicated to party and involved in life of each organization

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said, on Thursday, in Hunedoara, that he will not change and that he will remain as dedicated to the party at the end of the internal electoral race that is taking place for a new mandate at the helm of the Liberals, agerpres reports.

He said that he is running the internal campaign with a constructive message, in which he presents his vision and projects, mentioning that he did not attack party colleagues.

Present at the county election conference of PNL Hunedoara, Ludovic Orban mentioned that the newly-elected team of the county branch will have to prepare very carefully the future local elections, with strong candidates in important localities, so that the Liberals can face "as equals", the Social Democratic Party (PSD)."As ruling party [PNL - e.n.], we must present to the people of the county of Hunedoara a development strategy, in which all available resources be used, regardless if they are public resources or private resources, in order to allow economic development, the fruition of all advantages that Hunedoara county has, regardless of what area is in question. (...) All areas should have a perspective for development and all financial, material and human resources should be mobilized in order to put into practice this development strategy," Orban added.On a different note, Ludovic Orban showed concern over the "explosive" increase of construction material prices, showing his belief on Thursday in Hunedoara that there is a risk for construction sites to close in two-three months, if the Government does not modify the indexation system of contracts, in accordance with the real situation on the market.