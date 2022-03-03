Polish PM Morawiecki: Poland and Romania are doing their utmost for peaceful coexistence

Poland and Romania are doing their utmost for peaceful coexistence, setting all their diplomatic and political actions in agreement, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday in Warsaw at the end of the joint meeting of the Polish and Romanian governments, as he renewed his call on European partners to implement a courageous package of sanctions capable of seriously unsettling the Russian economy, following this country's aggression against Ukraine.

Our countries have changed a lot in the last 20-30 years since they acquired freedom, but one thing has not changed. The conditions of our security have not changed, the security conditions are in direct dependence on Russia's action, on whether it acts as an aggressor country, as it happens now, as a country that invades a neighbor, or if it acts as a country wherewith one can coexist in peace. Poland and Romania are doing everything for us to coexist in peace. (...) At the inter-ministerial consultations we devoted most of our time to discussions on the situation in Ukraine and the direct threats arising from there. In order to counteract these threats, we are putting in efforts for all our diplomatic and political actions in the field of security to be in agreement. Today we had a new round of adjustments and we are calling again on our partners in the European Union, in the European Commission to implement a courageous package of sanctions, a package to really seriously affect the Russian economy, Mateusz Morawiecki said in a press statement delivered together with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Mateusz Morawiecki said that he and his Romanian counterpart also discussed the development of a joint strategy to ensure energy independence from Russia in the coming years, Agerpres.ro informs.

The head of the Warsaw Executive said that other subjects approached during bilateral consultations included preventing the escalation of the conflict triggered by Russia in Ukraine, as well as strengthening NATO's eastern flank in the face of new threats deriving from this aggression and managing the situation of Ukrainian refugees.

He also stressed that Poland is very close to Romania and backs its Schengen accession bid.

Romania is one of Poland's main partners to take action and call on the conscience of the West. This is what we are doing. We are trying to awaken the conscience of the West. This is what I also said in Berlin - that it's not just gas that will flow through the Nord Stream 2 and Nord Stream 1 pipelines. Today we see that the blood of innocent people is flowing through these pipelines and our Western partners must be aware of this and stop financing the Russian war machine, and I am glad that we are on the same page with our friends in Romania in this regard. For us, solidarity and partnership are not empty words, they are words we will replete with significance today, in Warsaw, and in the future in Bucharest, said Prime Minister Morawiecki.