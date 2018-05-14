President Iohannis after talks with PM Dancila: It's imperative foreign policy be done in Romania's interest

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had talks with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila where he underscored that it is imperative that Romania's foreign policy be done only in the country's interest and that internal tensions should cease immediately, calling for loyal and fair institutional co-operation.

"During the talks, President Klaus Iohannis underscored that it is imperative that Romania's foreign policy be done only in the interest of Romania and that domestic tensions over foreign policy issues should cease immediately so that Romania can remain a credible player in the relationship with the United States of America, at the level of the European Union and NATO, as well as in the other strategic partnerships in which the country is engaged," reads a statement released by the Presidential Administration.