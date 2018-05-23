President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated, in respect to the explanations provided by the members of the government regarding the pension Pillar II and the money for pensions and salaries, that he awaits "more convincing answers" from them.

"Let's wait a little bit more, and maybe we get more convincing answers," said Iohannis, when asked if he was pleased with the answers the government members provided in respect to the pension Pillar II.Also, when asked if he was pleased with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's answer regarding the money for pensions and salaries, he said: "We are still waiting for that answer."With respect to Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici's statement that he was not at liberty to speak about these matters, according to the Constitution, the head of the state stated: "But I am."However, Iohannis didn't want to given an answer related to the Finance Minister's statement that the head of the state should take a stand in relation to what happens in the Justice field. "I don't think that you are expecting me to talk about such matters with a Duster in my back?," said Iohannis.The head of the state also said that "when the right time comes" he will talk with the government members.