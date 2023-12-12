President Iohannis discusses Moldova's EU accession negotiations with Moldovan counterpart

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated Romania's support for the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova during a discussion he had on Tuesday with his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu.

"I've had a discussion over the phone today with Mrs. President Maia Sandu during which we have tackled the most important topics in Europe right now, with an emphasis on the preparation of the decisions concerning the Republic of Moldova to be tanked at the European Council this week. Romania is a firm supporter of the Republic of Moldova's negotiations for European Union accession," the head of state wrote on the X (former Twitter) platform.

The Romanian president is set to participate in Brussels, Wednesday to Friday, in the European Union - Western Balkans Summit and in the European Council, on which occasion he is going to support such decisions that will lead to the opening of the EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.