President Iohannis: I strongly condemn the attack in Odessa during Zelensky's meeting with Mitsotakis

President Klaus Iohannis strongly condemns the attack in the area of Odessa during the meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"I strongly condemn the attack in Odessa during the meeting of Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa & Greece's PM @kmitsotakis. We express our full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and we reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," Iohannis wrote on X platform on Wednesday.On Wednesday, several explosions were recorded less than 200 metres from the official convoy of vehicles carrying the Ukrainian president and the Greek prime minister before they met in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, a port city on the Black Sea, reports EFE.According to Greek TV SKAI private television broadcaster, the explosions were caused by a Russian drone strike. Immediately after the explosions, the vehicles carrying the Greek delegation were diverted from their planned route, according to instructions from the Ukrainian authorities, reports the same station.It is unclear whether the drones hit a specific target or exploded after being shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft, as the incident occurred during a wider Russian drone and missile attack on targets in the Odessa area.