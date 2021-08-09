President Iohannis: I will be actively involved in processes aimed at addressing climate crisis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that the UN report on climate change must be a wake-up call for all of us and that he will be actively involved in the processes aimed at addressing the climate crisis.

"The magnitude as well as the accelerated pace of climate change caused by human action do not allow us to delay decisions and measures to reduce their dramatic effects," Iohannis wrote on Facebook.

He added that strong action needs to be taken, coordinated at national, European and international levels, to implement appropriate public policies."I will be actively involved in the processes aimed at addressing the climate crisis. It is the responsibility of each of us to protect the environment for our own health and that of future generations," the head of state wrote.Less than three months before UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the findings of United Nations climate experts, presented in a report released on Monday, show that people are "indisputably" responsible for climate change and they have no other solution but to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if they want to limit the negative effects, informs AFP.This assessment report, the first in seven years, adopted by 195 countries on Friday, reviews five scenarios for greenhouse gas emissions, from the most optimistic to the most pessimistic.In all cases, the planet would reach a warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the industrial age around 2030, ten years earlier than the previous estimate in 2018.Then, by 2050, global warming will exceed this threshold - one of the key limits set by the Paris Agreement - even if humanity manages to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the source specifies.