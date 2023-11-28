 
     
President Iohannis promulgates law regarding the invetory of assets, liabilities and equity of deputies, senators

President Iohannis promulgates law regarding the invetory of assets, liabilities and equity of deputies, senators

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday promulgated a normative act amending the Accounting Law no. 82/1991, which stipulates that the inventory of assets, liabilities and equity within the parliamentary offices will be done at the end of the mandate of the respective deputies and senators.

The normative act stipulates that a general inventory of assets, liabilities and equity related to the activity of deputies and senators within the parliamentary offices will be carried out at the end of the respective deputies' and senators' terms in office.

The measure aims to "correlate with the constitutional provisions regarding the duration of the mandate of deputy or senator, as well as the reduction of expenses at the level of the legislative authority," according to the law's explanatory.

