President Iohannis reiterates call to determined and coordinated actions to eliminate energy dependence on Russia

President Klaus Iohannis participated, on Thursday, at the invitation of his U.S. counterpart, Joseph R. Biden, in a new round of consultations in a restricted format with allied global leaders, in the context of the continuation of the military conflict triggered by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Poland President Andrzej Duda also participated in the discussions, told Agerpres.

According to the Presidential Administration, this new round of transatlantic consultations took place in the context of the developments in the conflict zones in Ukraine and against the background of the progress of the discussions regarding the reconstruction of this country.

The leaders assessed the development of the hostilities and evaluated the comprehensive strategy of support for Ukraine, on all dimensions. In this context, the firm response measures adopted by the international community were emphasised, with reference to the extended sanction packages, to deter Russia, the cited source shows.

The "worrying situation" at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, as a result of the activity of the Russian military forces, was also addressed, elements highlighted including in the evaluation report published by the International Atomic Energy Agency on September 5.

Another topic addressed during the discussions concerned energy security and coordination in order to identify solutions for energy supply in the perspective of the winter season, simultaneously with reducing dependence on Russia and keeping prices under control.

The issue of global food security and measures to support the export of Ukrainian grain were also discussed. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the decisive role assumed by Romania.

The Presidential Administration also shows that President Klaus Iohannis emphasised, in his intervention, the opportunity to continue consultations in this format and the crucial importance of maintaining close coordination and allied and transatlantic unity, as well as with partners who share the same vision, in the regional context with an impact on Euro-Atlantic and global security.

"President Klaus Iohannis mentioned the complex steps undertaken by Romania in support of Ukraine, in political, logistical and humanitarian terms. Thus, he highlighted the measures adopted by Romania that facilitated the export of approximately 4 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine through the Danube and Constanta ports," the Presidential Administration adds.

The head of state also stressed that, in addition to the consistent efforts Romania made in support of Ukraine, the facilitation of the entry into Romania of over 2.2 million Ukrainian citizens from the border, the hosting of refugees and the provision of safe transit through the national territory is added.

The Presidential Administration points out that President Iohannis also highlighted the wide impact of the current crisis on the security situation on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance, especially at the Black Sea, and underscored the importance of the rapid implementation of the decisions of the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Klaus Iohannis reiterated the call for "determined and coordinated" actions to eliminate energy dependence on Russia, considering Moscow's strategy to use energy as a political tool of pressure and blackmail.

He also emphasised the need to support the efforts of the Republic of Moldova, politically and economically, for the management of Ukrainian refugees, but also in terms of energy security.

The consultations continue the line of allied and transatlantic coordination efforts and complement the discussions that took place in a similar format, in the context of the launch of the Russian invasion at the beginning of this year, concludes the Presidential Administration.