President Iohannis tells European summit Romania will actively, constructively participate in EU efforts to support Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday and Friday in Brussels in the European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in an extended format, saying that Ukraine must remain a priority on the European agenda, showing the importance of continuing support for Moldova and insisting on the strategic importance of the Black Sea area.

According to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration, talks focused on the situation in Ukraine, European security and defence, EU enlargement, the situation in the Middle East, migration management, challenges in the European agricultural sector, developments in the European Union's external affairs, and the future EU Strategic Agenda, Agerpres informs.

Iohannis said that Ukraine should remain a priority on the European agenda, welcoming recent developments in agreeing to provide support under the European Peace Facility and the need to continue efforts in that direction.

He reiterated that Romania is still one of Ukraine's firm supporters, continuing to provide bilateral assistance on all dimensions, especially on humanitarian and military levels, and transit for Ukrainian grain.

At the same time, he mentioned the importance of continuing European support for Moldova, which is facing unprecedented hybrid threats from the Russian Federation in a pre-electoral context.

He also insisted on the strategic importance of the Black Sea area to the security and stability of the region and of the whole of Europe, calling for a comprehensive security approach of the European Union that includes the entire Black Sea region.

Iohannis also called for a predictable accession timetable for Ukraine and Moldova, for the rapid adoption of the negotiation frameworks proposed by the European Commission and for organising as soon as possible, this semester, the first political intergovernmental conferences with the two candidate countries.

At the same time, he showed the need to support Georgia in moving forward its priority reform agenda and strengthening resilience and expressed support for the decision to open EU accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Romanian chief of state reiterated Romania's strong support for moving forward the European Union's enlargement policy at the same time with discussions on the internal reform of the EU.

Another important subject discussed by the EU leaders concerned European security and defence.

President Iohannis mentioned that Romania will actively and constructively participate in the European Union's efforts to support Ukraine and to strengthen the European defence industry.

He went on to say that steps to strengthen European defence must be undertaken in full complementarity and co-ordination with NATO, which remains a fundamental partner in ensuring European security.

He said that a strong European defence industry is a prerequisite for obtaining adequate training for defence and for responding adequately to current security challenges.

At the same time, Iohannis underscored the need for adequate financial support for investment in this strategic area, pleading, together with a number of other European leaders, for reviewing the lending policy of the European Investment Bank in order to support the new defence objectives.

He also reiterated the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen the EU's military and civilian preparedness and response to crisis situations, an essential objective in the current international context marked by the overlapping of multiple crises and challenges, calling for strengthened action in this area to the benefit of member states and European citizens.

In connection with the current situation in the Middle East, Iohannis informed about Romania's concrete support through humanitarian assistance for the civilian population in Gaza, both bilaterally and through partners' channels.

He showed that Romania remains committed to promoting initiatives to reach a final agreement for a comprehensive and sustainable regional peace in the area and highlighted Romania's contribution to the EUNAVFOR-ASPIDES operation to safeguard freedom of navigation in area of the Red Sea