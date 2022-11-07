President Iohannis to attend Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, November 7-8, in the Climate Implementation Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as part of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), the Presidential Administration reported on Friday, told Agerpres.

"President Klaus Iohannis supports the global effort to combat the causes and effects of climate change, a perspective that will be emphasised in the debates at this event taking place at the highest level, in the presence of over 100 chiefs of state or government," the Presidential Administration says.

Numerous representatives of international organisations, civil society, academia and business communities are expected at COP27.

During the summit, President Iohannis will deliver a national declaration and participate in multilateral and bilateral meetings aimed at promoting research and innovation in support of climate action, food security, vulnerable communities, adaptation to climate change and an effective response to emergencies generated by it.

Iohannis will also co-chair, together with the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, a high-level event on promoting climate change education, which will be attended by chiefs of state or government from the European Union and partner states, as well as representatives of European institutions and international organisations. The debate, organised at Iohannis's initiative, is largely based on the steps taken at the level of the Presidential Administration, which materialised in June 2022 with a report on climate change and the environmental education in sustainable schools.

Featuring on the COP27 agenda in Sharm El-Sheikh are adaptation to climate change, the international mechanism for loss and damage associated with climate change impacts, financing climate action and the development and transfer of technologies, and also the promotion of gender equality, including in the context of climate change.

According to the Presidential Administration, building on the results of COP26 in 2021, which ended with the Glasgow Climate Pact, a convention that reaffirmed the objective of the 2015 Paris Agreement limiting global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius, the vision of the Egyptian Presidency of COP27 is to move on from negotiations and planning to implementation.

Romania, as a member state of the European Union, supports the EU's climate neutrality commitment to achieve the Paris Agreement, with the intermediate objective of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by at least 55% of their 1990 levels.