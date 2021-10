President Iohannis, working session regarding COVID pandemic management, at 17:30 at Cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis will have on Wednesday, at 17:30, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace a working session with government stakeholders regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Administration announces.

According to the quoted source, the session will be attended by caretaker Prime Minister Florin Citu, the interim Minister of Health, Attila-Zoltan Cseke, the caretaker Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), State Secretary with the Ministry of Internal Affairs Raed Arafat, and the director of the National Centre for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control, Dr. Adriana Pistol.