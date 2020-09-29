President of the Academy: Order of Crown of Romania, in rank of Commander, great inner satisfaction, in continuation of profession

Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta conferred, on Tuesday, to the President of the Romanian Academy, Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop, the Order of the Crown of Romania, in the rank of Commander.

Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop was decorated "for his eminent scientific contribution in the historical field, with an in-depth look at the medieval history of Transylvania and the complexity of local organization and interethnic relations in the medieval period; for the projects and programs he supports in as president of the Romanian Academy, the main forum of national science and culture, for the public support of the values and principles of the Romanian Crown, historically substantiating the importance of the public presence of the Royal Institution in modern and contemporary Romania."

The President of the Academy declared that the decoration represents "a great inner satisfaction", which comes "in continuation of a profession".

"For me, the decoration is more than a flattery. It is a great inner satisfaction, for which I express all the gratitude to the Royal House of Romania. It is a historical fulfillment, in a way. It comes in the continuation of a profession. And my profession, that I like to call a mission, is to study the past. And from the Romanians' past, whole centuries, since 1,300, are related to our monarchical history, and from the 19th century, the constitutional monarchy brought us the integration in a democratic Europe, among the yardstick countries for European civilization, and this is no small feat. And since Prince and King Carol to King Mihai, Romania has taken extremely important steps towards modernization, which is an extraordinary thing," Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop told AGERPRES.

In the opening of the ceremonies at Elisabeta Palace, on the same day, the Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Margareta, received the title of Commodore of the Romanian Royal Yacht Club.

HM Margareta also conferred the High Patronage to the following institutions and organizations: the Romanian Cycling Federation, the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant and the 'Dimitrie Gusti' National Village Museum, and Prince Radu conferred the High Patronage to the Association of Military Traditions and the Romanian Equestrian Federation.

*** The Order of the Romanian Crown was established by King Carol I by Royal Decree no. 1244 of May 10, 1881, on the occasion of the proclamation of the Kingdom of Romania, in order to reward the services brought to the State.

The Order of the Romanian Crown, re-established by His Majesty King Mihai I on December 30, 2011, became the Dynastic Order (of the Royal House). It rewards the merits of Romanian and foreign citizens who make a substantial contribution to the development and consolidation of Romania, through public actions or excellence in the profession, for deeds in the service of the State and the Nation.

The Order of the Romanian Crown has five ranks: Knight, Officer, Commander, Grand Officer and Grand Cross.

The members of the Order, Romanian and foreign citizens, are appointed for life, and their number is limited as follows, by classes: Grand Cross: 50 members; Grand Officer: 160 members; Commander: 300 members; Officer: 600 members; Knight: 1,200 members.

The King and Queen are entitled to the Order of the Crown of Romania, in the rank of Grand Cross.

The Custodian of the Crown, as well as the princesses and princes of the Royal House over the age of 18, are entitled to the Grand Cross of the Order.