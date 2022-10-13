President of the Senate Defense Committee, ambassador of Ukraine, about Russia's aggression

The President of the Committee for Defense with the Romanian Senate, Nicoleta Pauliuc, received, on Thursday, the ambassador of Ukraine in Bucharest, Ihor Prokopchuk, the discussions aiming at the aggression of the Russian Federation against the neighboring country, a press release by the Senate sent to AGERPRES, reads.

"The main topic of discussion concerned the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, being condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the illegal annexation of the three Ukrainian regions by the Russian state. The Romanian official emphasized Romania's firm support for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the statement says, Agerpres informs.

Senator Pauliuc emphasized the solidarity of the Romanian society in relation to Ukraine, recalling the support offered by our country in the political, economic, financial fields, of humanitarian assistance, diplomatic, international and sectoral law fields and, at the same time, she recalled the establishment and operationalization on the territory of Romania of the humanitarian hub from Suceava, as well as the availability of the Romanian state to receive wounded people from Ukraine.

The President of the Defense Committee welcomed the decision of the European Council in June to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country, which represents "a confirmation of the European future" of the neighboring country.