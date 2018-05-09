stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Presidential Administration: President Iohannis will challenge the CDCD decision; this is a political decision

President Klaus Iohannis will challenge in court the decision of the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD), according to which he received a fine for using the word "criminals," specifies the Presidential Administration.


"The Romanian President believes that this is a political decision and he will challenge in court the CNCD decision," announces the Presidential Administration.

The management board of this institution on Wednesday adopted a decision by which President Klaus Iohannis received a 2,000 lei fine for using the term "criminals."

"Using the term "criminals" by the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is discrimination and he violates the right to dignity of the persons undergoing criminal proceedings without being convicted, according to the article 2, paragraph 1, and article 15 of the GEO no. 137/2000. The fine is worth 2,000 lei," specified a release of the CDNC.

