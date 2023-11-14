Presidents of Kenya, Tanzania, Cabo Verde and Senegal, decorated with Star of Romania National Order

President Klaus Iohannis decorated his counterparts from the Republic of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Cabo Verde and the Republic of Senegal with the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Collar.

According to the decrees published on Monday in the Official Gazette, the Romanian president decorated the president of Kenya, William Kipchirchir Samoei arap Ruto, the president of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, the president of Cabo Verde, Jose Maria Neves, and the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, with the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Collar as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution made to the development of friendship and collaboration relations" between Romania and the four African states.

The four decrees were signed on Friday by president Klaus Iohannis.

Starting from Tuesday, November 14, until Thursday, November 23, president Klaus Iohannis is making a tour in several African states: state visits to Kenya, Tanzania and the Republic of Cabo Verde, as well as an official visit to Senegal.

According to the agenda, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the state visit to the Republic of Kenya, the Romanian president will be received by president William Ruto with whom he will have official and tete-a-tete talks, followed by joint press statements. Also, official documents regarding the environment and political cooperation will be signed.

Later, Iohannis will attend a meeting with the executive director of UNEP - United Nations Environment Program at the UN headquarters in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, he will inaugurate a donation from Romania's Development Assistance Program for an educational unit - Uthiru Girls High School.

In the United Republic of Tanzania, the Romanian president will hold political consultations with president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

During the state visit to the Republic of Cabo Verde, Klaus Iohannis will have consultations with the president Jose Maria Neves.

The official program will also include meetings with the president of the National Assembly, Austelino Tavares Correia, with prime minister Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva and with the mayor of the city of Praia, Francisco Avelino Carvalho.

At the same time, Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with former students from Cabo Verde who studied in Romania.

In the context of the official visit to the Republic of Senegal, president Klaus Iohannis will have political consultations with his counterpart Macky Sall.

The official program of the visit also includes, among other things, the participation of the two presidents in the inauguration of the United Nations House in Senegal, which will shelter the 34 UN agencies present in this country. President Iohannis will also have a meeting with former Senegalese students in Romania.

AGERPRES