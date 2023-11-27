Prosumers to reach about 1,500 MW in installed capacity by end-2023

The number of prosumers in Romania has reached 97,000, with an installed capacity of 1,225 MW, expected to near 1,500 MW at the end of 2023, Deputy Chairman of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) Gabriel Andronache said on Monday.

"We started the year with 44,000 prosumers and, at that time, they had a capacity of 478 MW. We expect that by the end of the year we will near 1,500 MW, and at the end of Q1 2024 we should near 2,000 MW, hoping that the Green House photovoltaic project will be unlocked and the implementation of the new facilities will begin," Andronache told a specialist Ziarul Financiar conference.

According to him, ANRE has issued permits or 1,779 MW and another 1,957 MW are currently being worked on for the photovoltaic area.

Regarding photovoltaics, Andronache said that the Ratesti Park, which has been completed and is about to go into production and supply energy to the national grid, was not taken into account.

"It is the largest park in South-East Europe, of 1,555MW, and from discussions with the companies that made this investment, they are going to continue with new investment of over 200 MW in photovoltaics."

According to the official, they are currently trying to find solutions to facilitate investments, with bonuses and sanctions being considered.

"From our ongoing discussions with all the players, transporters, distributors, there is a fear of going to the area of European funds, because they were not recognised. We are trying to find a formula, to have a bonus, if they go to that area. Also, if they do not go to that area to make investment, primarily with European funds, if there is a possibility, there should also be a sanction. We are also taking it into account for the next period of regulation."