PSD calls public defiance convening Chamber of Deputies in extraordinary session on public media chiefs

Convening the Chamber of Deputies in an extraordinary session to keep the chiefs of the National Radio Broadcasting Corporation (SRR) and the National Television Broadcasting Corporation (SRTV) in office is cynical and is tantamount to public defiance, according to the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), agerpres reports.

"Convening the Chamber of Deputies in an extraordinary session to validate a legislative improvisation meant to keep the acolytes of power in the positions of chiefs of public television and radio is cynical and is tantamount to public defiance as the incumbents, despite the repeated pleas of the PSD refuses to include the law of the vulnerable consumer on the agenda of an extraordinary parliamentary sessions. It is a violent contrast between the mobilisation of the incumbents for their partisan interests and the indifference towards the interests of millions of Romanians," the Social Democrats claim in a press statement.

According to PSD, this is the second time in the last month that the current ruling coalition refuses to urgently discuss the vulnerable consumer law, as PSD has officially requested since July 20, adding that the Social Democrat MPs were prepared with the necessary amendments to what they call an extremely important law.In addition, PSD has prepared a bill providing aid against rising energy prices not only for household consumers, but also for entrepreneurs and companies.The Social Democrats say that they will challenge the emergency ordinance with the Constitutional Court, "as soon as possible."