PSD supports turnover taxation, a measure in the spirit of Directive 1164 (Sen. Zamfir)

Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir declared on Friday, in a press conference held in central Alba Iulia, that his party supports turnover taxation, a measure that would be included in the government programme that the party's president, Marcel Ciolacu, will present after assuming the office of prime minister.

"I want to announce here, as a first (...) that at the level of the Social Democratic Party this decision (tax of 1 pct of turnover, ed. n.) will be one that will be found in the government programme that the president of the party, Marcel Ciolacu, will present immediately after assuming the position of prime minister. PSD, I repeat, supports taxation on turnover. It is, after all, a mechanism that brings equity in taxation, since 1 pct on turnover, this tax rate is paid by SMEs, those that carry out production activities and not only, fall within the turnover of 500,000 euros," said Daniel Zamfir, president of the Economic Committee of the Romanian Senate.

According to Zamfir, the 1 pct taxation will bring a balance in the taxation mechanism, since, says he, large multinational corporations, through the "tax optimization mechanism, transfer a large part of the profit to tax havens", and "here, where they do profit, a very small amount remains to be taxed, which is absolutely incorrect".

"What we want to do with this tax mechanism, we bring a balance between what Romanian companies pay and what large multinational companies, which operate and make a profit in Romania, should also pay," Daniel Zamfir added.

The PSD senator opined that paying tax where you make profit is also the foundation that was the basis when the European Union issued Directive 1164, by which it decided that multinational companies should pay tax where they make profit.

"It should not be understood that this tax mechanism is a way to overtax or punish multinational companies in any way. But, above all, it is a way to bring fairness to the tax mechanism. This is the desire of the PSD, with which, obviously, we will go in the coalition. The decision will be made together with the National Liberal Party (PNL), I hope from the bottom of my heart that, here, the PNL will stop wavering," Daniel Zamfir said.

The PSD senator expressed his belief that through this type of taxation, which "will be much easier to control", the state budget will be "fed much more correctly and the amounts will be consistent compared to the current situation".